Jefferies Financial Group Cuts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $130.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s previous close.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 72,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.06. ArcBest has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $379,344.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 39.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ArcBest by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

