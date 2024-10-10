iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Down 79.9% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the September 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBTL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.39. 44,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

