iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.59 and last traded at $68.59, with a volume of 481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

