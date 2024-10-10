iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the September 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,797,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $100,639,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,965,000.

IBIT stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,866,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,089,313. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

