IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 93548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 37,598 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,266,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 44,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

