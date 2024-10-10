Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TeraWulf (WULF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) recently:

10/8/2024 – TeraWulf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – TeraWulf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2024 – TeraWulf was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/3/2024 – TeraWulf had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – TeraWulf is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – TeraWulf had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2024 – TeraWulf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2024 – TeraWulf had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $4.20 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,274,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,979,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

Get TeraWulf Inc alerts:

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,870 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at $20,532,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the second quarter worth $9,948,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.