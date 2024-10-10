Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TeraWulf (WULF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) recently:
- 10/8/2024 – TeraWulf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/7/2024 – TeraWulf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/4/2024 – TeraWulf was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/3/2024 – TeraWulf had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/4/2024 – TeraWulf is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – TeraWulf had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/26/2024 – TeraWulf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/14/2024 – TeraWulf had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $4.20 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
TeraWulf Stock Performance
WULF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,274,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,979,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.51.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
