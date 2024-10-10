Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in September

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $962,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PUI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.