Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Shares Up 19.7% – Here’s Why

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 19.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Inventronics Stock Up 19.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.94.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inventronics had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.95 million for the quarter.

Inventronics Company Profile

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

