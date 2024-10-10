Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.71 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.71 billion and approximately $65.67 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.87 or 0.00013189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00042766 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,244,022 coins and its circulating supply is 472,139,739 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

