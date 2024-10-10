International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.87.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $63.21 and a 1-year high of $105.96. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.