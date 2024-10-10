International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.87.
IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances
Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $63.21 and a 1-year high of $105.96. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.
About International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Flavors & Fragrances
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.