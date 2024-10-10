Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $163.00 at Piper Sandler

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Shares of IBKR opened at $149.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.52. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $149.97.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

