Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $104,821.10 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 6,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $104,821.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,473.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Mary Powell sold 3,410 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $62,164.30.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mary Powell sold 2,148 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $40,360.92.

Sunrun Stock Up 1.6 %

RUN opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.58. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 883.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.