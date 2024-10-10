Insider Selling: StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Major Shareholder Sells $65,958,552.48 in Stock

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $65,958,552.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,447,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,946,098.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
StandardAero Trading Down 1.2 %
SARO stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. StandardAero, Inc. has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $34.38.
About StandardAero
