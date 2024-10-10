Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells 300 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $16,503.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,713.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karole Morgan-Prager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Karole Morgan-Prager sold 5,773 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $318,323.22.

On Monday, September 30th, Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,313. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BlackLine by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BlackLine by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Stories

