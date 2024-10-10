Insider Buying: Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) CEO Acquires 1,252 Shares of Stock

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) CEO John J. Brough purchased 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $27,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Price Performance

Chain Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

