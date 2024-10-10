Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 350.9% from the September 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of IMPUY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 82,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,182. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

