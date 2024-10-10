Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 350.9% from the September 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Impala Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of IMPUY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 82,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,182. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
