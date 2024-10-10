Ilya Goldshleger Sells 3,100 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $149,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,791.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RxSight alerts:

On Friday, October 4th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $148,831.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $151,962.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $153,045.45.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $164,889.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00.

RxSight Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXST opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $66.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RXST shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RxSight

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.