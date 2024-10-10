Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 92222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The stock has a market cap of $522.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Hyzon Motors last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,411,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $141,104.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,437,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,717.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,722,872 shares of company stock valued at $948,109. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745,622 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of Hyzon Motors worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

