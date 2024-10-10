Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HGTXU traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.18.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

