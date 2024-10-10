Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.45.

HBM opened at C$12.34 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.40.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

