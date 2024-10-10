Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Up 297.0% in September

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a growth of 297.0% from the September 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.7 days.
Huatai Securities Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HUATF traded up 0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.25 and a 200 day moving average of 1.25. Huatai Securities has a fifty-two week low of 1.12 and a fifty-two week high of 1.25.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huatai Securities
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Stock Average Calculator
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Huatai Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huatai Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.