Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Up 297.0% in September

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a growth of 297.0% from the September 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.7 days.

Huatai Securities Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUATF traded up 0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.25 and a 200 day moving average of 1.25. Huatai Securities has a fifty-two week low of 1.12 and a fifty-two week high of 1.25.

Huatai Securities Company Profile

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd. provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Wealth Management, Institutional Services, Investment Management, International Business, and Other segments. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

