Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-7.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $73.52 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $127.83. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helen of Troy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

