Heather MacCallum Purchases 8,000 Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Stock

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) insider Heather MacCallum purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £13,920 ($18,217.51).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance

Invesco Bond Income Plus stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £345.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 172.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 171.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 155.13 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 175.50 ($2.30).

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.