Heather MacCallum Purchases 8,000 Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Stock

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) insider Heather MacCallum purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £13,920 ($18,217.51).
Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance
Invesco Bond Income Plus stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £345.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 172.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 171.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 155.13 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 175.50 ($2.30).
Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile
