Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $56.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.95. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,032,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,657,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,111,000 after buying an additional 54,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,999,000 after buying an additional 182,245 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $46,626,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2,309.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,601,000 after buying an additional 681,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

