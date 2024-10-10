Head-To-Head Survey: Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) vs. Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -831.24% -6.20% -4.65% Eldorado Gold 15.67% 5.82% 4.09%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Osisko Development and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Gold 0 4 1 0 2.20

Eldorado Gold has a consensus target price of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Development and Eldorado Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $21.73 million 8.17 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.43 Eldorado Gold $1.10 billion 3.08 $104.63 million $0.57 29.04

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Osisko Development on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

