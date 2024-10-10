HC Wainwright Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $150.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.88) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BioNTech from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioNTech from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.92.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $117.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.94 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $1,562,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $410,984,000. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its position in BioNTech by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

