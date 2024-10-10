HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $557.11 million, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.73. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at $189,184.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HONE

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

