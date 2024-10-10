Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
Several research firms recently commented on HMSNF. Citigroup raised shares of Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
