Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $60.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.44.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at $35,583,199.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,583,199.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,881 shares of company stock worth $5,458,084. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 828.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $50.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

