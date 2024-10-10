Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $204.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.92.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $184.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.77. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $185.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,420.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,779,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,352,462.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

