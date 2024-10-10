Grin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.97 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $95,054.60 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,781.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.60 or 0.00536381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00107023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00252155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00072607 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

