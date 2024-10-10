Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 83911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,555,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,128.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 913,387 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $11,691,353.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,889,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,781,542.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,555,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,128.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 971,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,214. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,234,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 396,320 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 357,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $454,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

