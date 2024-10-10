GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Lowered to $40.00

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFS. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Trading Up 0.9 %

GFS stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 38.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 128.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

About GlobalFoundries

(Get Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.