Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Short Interest Update

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:WNDY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Global X Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Global X Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.