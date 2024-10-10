General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $354.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $331.00 to $354.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

GD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.06.

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.27. The stock had a trading volume of 496,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.36. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $232.29 and a 52 week high of $309.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

