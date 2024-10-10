Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Sells C$89,595.00 in Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Director Judith Mosely sold 49,500 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total transaction of C$89,595.00.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of TSE:GAU traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.92. 65,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,240. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.16. Galiano Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$2.73. The company has a market cap of C$493.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Galiano Gold had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of C$87.52 million during the quarter.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

