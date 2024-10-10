FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a report released on Sunday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $15.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.66. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.13 per share.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.11.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $180.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.92. Lennar has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $193.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 197,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after buying an additional 73,369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $16,394,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $2,177,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennar by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

