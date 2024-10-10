Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 368.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

HTOOW stock remained flat at $0.04 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,159. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

