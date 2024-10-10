Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 6,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,934,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,939,290.98. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $19,110.00.
- On Monday, September 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 17,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $114,625.00.
- On Friday, September 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $46,270.00.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $75,325.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $23,205.00.
- On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,535.00.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $168,555.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.87.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34.
- On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.
Tile Shop stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.42. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tile Shop by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 53,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tile Shop by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 135,507 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
