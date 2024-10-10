Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fuji Electric Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Fuji Electric stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $13.98. 6,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
