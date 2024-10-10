Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Fuji Electric stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $13.98. 6,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Fuji Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.