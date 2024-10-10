Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 22784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

