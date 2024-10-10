Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.21.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $31,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 273,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,246.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $31,912.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 273,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,246.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $60,654.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,730.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,966 shares of company stock valued at $480,143. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Flywire by 6.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Flywire by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. Flywire has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

