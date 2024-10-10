Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) CFO Joseph L. Brennan Sells 11,619 Shares

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $584,435.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,972.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Fluor Price Performance
NYSE:FLR opened at $50.41 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
