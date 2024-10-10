Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Stock Price Up 20.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) shot up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Fluidra Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool fittings, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grilles, water lighting, cleaning accessories, and others; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, springboards, and connected products; pool fittings spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

