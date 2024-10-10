Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Stock Price Up 12.2% – What’s Next?

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) traded up 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $3.76. 775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

