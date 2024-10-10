First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $321.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $343.00 to $321.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.24.

FSLR stock opened at $226.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.82. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 69,434 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,320,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 26,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

