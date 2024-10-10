Financial Contrast: SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) and Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF)

Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF – Get Free Report) and SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverCrest Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beadell Resources and SilverCrest Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

SilverCrest Metals has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 2.48%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beadell Resources and SilverCrest Metals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SilverCrest Metals $261.54 million 5.61 $116.72 million $0.83 11.90

SilverCrest Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Beadell Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Beadell Resources and SilverCrest Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A SilverCrest Metals 40.61% 25.66% 23.23%

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Beadell Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beadell Resources

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

