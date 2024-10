Financial Analysis: Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) & DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) and Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DigitalOcean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DigitalOcean and Nexi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 5 5 0 2.50 Nexi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.08%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Nexi.

This table compares DigitalOcean and Nexi”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $735.14 million 5.28 $19.41 million $0.53 80.43 Nexi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than Nexi.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Nexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean 9.30% -31.71% 6.51% Nexi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Nexi on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). The company also provides platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions, such as managed databases; managed Kubernetes and container registry; application platform to build, deploy, and scale applications; Functions, a serverless compute solution; and Uptime for real-time uptime and latency alerts, as well as software-as-a-service (SaaS), including managed hosting and DigitalOcean Marketplace, a platform where developers can find pre-configured applications and solutions. In addition, it offers artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) applications comprising GPU virtual machines for scaling AI applications; Notebooks, a simple cloud workspace that runs on GPUs that provides a managed interactive development environment for exploring data, and training and building machine learning models; and Deployments for deploying their machine learning model as an API endpoint. The company’s customers include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and AI/ML applications. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nexi

(Get Free Report)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services. It also provides a range of issuing services, such as issue, supply, and management of private and corporate payment cards; installation and management of ATM's; clearing services; and digital banking services for the management of current accounts and payments. In addition, the company offers software applications for invoice management and storage, prepaid card reloading, bill payments, and postal payments. Nexi S.p.A. has a strategic agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. to acquire the PBZ Card's merchant business in the Croatian market. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.