Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.74 ($0.04), with a volume of 904693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Ferro-Alloy Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

The stock has a market cap of £13.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.98.

(Get Free Report)

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.