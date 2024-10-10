Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 69.1% in September

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the September 15th total of 544,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Farmmi Trading Down 0.8 %

Farmmi stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 153,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. Farmmi has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.35.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

