Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 69.1% in September

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the September 15th total of 544,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Farmmi Trading Down 0.8 %
Farmmi stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 153,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. Farmmi has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.35.
Farmmi Company Profile
